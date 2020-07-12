120 COVID-19 Cases in CMC linked to AHRCC, Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Out of the 248 Covid-19 positive cases reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, 120 are linked to Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), confirms CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

All got infected from a patient who had come from Ganjam District. Nearly 500 samples have been tested so far in the hospital. Most patients are recovering fast, she added.

Similarly, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has reported 18 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

Out of 248 cases in CMC area, 156 are active while 90 have recovered.

The CMC has issued guidelines to be followed by private nursing homes in Cuttack City for identification, isolation & treatment of suspect cases of Covid-19.

Out of 120 Covid-19 positive cases in Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, 43 have recovered while 73 are active cases.

Out of 18 Corona cases in SCB, 1 has recocered while 17 are active.