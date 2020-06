TNI Bureau: India reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new covid-19 cases and 386 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally to 308,993 ad death toll to 8,884.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-pandemic 19 after the US, Brazil and Russia.

The total number of coronavirus cases include 145,779 active cases, and 154,330 cured/discharged/migrated in the country.