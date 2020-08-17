Odisha reports 2244 New Covid-19 Cases; 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 2,244 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 62,294 including 19612 active cases and 42276 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 4.45% on August 16 as compared to 5.54% on August 15. Odisha has tested high number of 50,421 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 44,640 Antigen Tests, 5,639 RT-PCR Tests and 142 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2,244 new cases, 1390 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 854 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 243 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. While Khurda again surpassed Ganjam again with biggest single-day spike of 311 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khurda and 1 each from Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Bargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 353. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 155 in Ganjam District, 48 in Khurda and 18 in Cuttack and 18 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 42 (Bargarh), Male 68, Male 65 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 60 (Cuttack), Male 85 (Ganjam), Female 50, Male 70 (Both Khordha), Female 60 (Puri), Male 39 (Rayagada) and Male 52 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (194), Rayagada (160), Balasore (142) and Sundargarh (136).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (311), Ganjam (243), Cuttack (194), Rayagada (160), Balasore (142), Sundargarh (136), Kandhamal (121), Bhadrak (104), Jajpur (98), Malkangiri (98), Koraput (94), Mayurbhanj (91), Puri (68), Kalahandi (67), Boudh (49), Balangir (37), Bargarh (35), Sambalpur (35), Kendrapada (27), Nabarangpur (21), Dhenkanal (18), Jagatsinghpur (16), Angul (15), Keonjhar (13), Nayagarh (13), Jharsuguda (12), Sonepur (11), Nuapada (9) and Gajapati (6).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (4 from Khurda, 1 each from Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Bargarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1550

➡️ Samples Tested on August 14: 50,421