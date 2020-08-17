Odisha Minister Susanta Singh tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on his Twitter Handle.

Susanta Singh has urged everyone who had come in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested. He is the first Minister in Odisha Cabinet to get infected with Covid-19.

He had attended the Independence Day celebrations in Balasore and unfurled the Tricolour too.

Earlier, several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from the above, BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had also tested positive for COVID-19.