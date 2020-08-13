Odisha reports 1981 Covid-19 Cases; 40711 Samples Tested

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and highest single-day spike of 1981 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 52653 including 15808 active cases and 36478 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 4.87% on August 12 as compared to 5.85% on August 11. Odisha has tested highest number of 40,711 samples for COVID-19 yesterday.

👉 Of the 1981 new cases, 1225 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 756 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 267 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Khurda surpassed Ganjam again with 274 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 2 each from Cuttack and Mayurbhanj and 1 each from Kandhamal & Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 314. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 147 in Ganjam District, 13 in Cuttack and 20 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 73, Male 82, Male 36 (All Ganjam), Male 72, Male 23 (Both Cuttack), Male 61 (Kandhamal), Male 58, Male 60 (Both Mayurbhanj) and Male 81 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Kandhamal (179), Sundargarh (145) and Cuttack (131).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (274), Ganjam (267), Kandhamal (179), Sundargarh (145), Cuttack (131), Koraput (97), Puri (77), Bhadrak (65), Malkangiri (64), Jajpur (60), Balasore (59), Sonepur (57), Rayagada (55), Nayagarh (56), Rayagada (55), Jagatsinghpur (42), Dhenkanal (39), Kalahandi (39), Sambalpur (38), Mayurbhanj (37), Kendrapada (29), Bargarh (27), Balangir (27), Keonjhar (23), Boudh (22), Nabarangpur (18), Deogarh (16), Nuapada (16), Gajapati (8), Jharsuguda (8) and Angul (6).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (Ganjam 3, 2 each from Cuttack and Mayurbhanj, 1 each from Kandhamal & Sundargarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1673

➡️ Samples Tested on August 11: 40,711