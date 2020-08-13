Don’t believe in Rumours; Pranab Mukherjee is Alive

TNI Bureau: A fake news was doing the rounds on Social Media, paying obituary to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. Even, Senior Journalists like Rajdeep Sardesai fell pray to it.

Later, Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter to declare that his father is still alive, and haemodynamically stable.

Abhijit lashed out at the fake news factory. His sister Sharmistha Mukherjee too tweeted calling the rumours false.

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020