Don’t believe in Rumours; Pranab Mukherjee is Alive

By Sagar Satapathy
Pranab Mukherjee COVID-19
TNI Bureau: A fake news was doing the rounds on Social Media, paying obituary to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. Even, Senior Journalists like Rajdeep Sardesai fell pray to it.

Later, Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter to declare that his father is still alive, and haemodynamically stable.

Abhijit lashed out at the fake news factory. His sister Sharmistha Mukherjee too tweeted calling the rumours false.

Sagar Satapathy
