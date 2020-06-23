English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

312 COVID-19 deaths across India in last 24 Hours

By Sagarika Satapathy
PC: Livemint
110

TNI Bureau: India reported 312 COVID-19 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. With 312 new deaths, the Corona death toll in the country has now gone up to 14011.

14,933 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported in last 24 hrs, taking the country’s total tally to 4,40,215.

Positive cases in India mounted to 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths.

Related Posts

Puri Srimandir Sevayat tests +Ve for COVID-19

Ratha Jatra 2020 Rituals Timing; Find Details Here

India Corona Updates (June 23)

➡️ 14,933 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours
➡️ 312 new deaths reported

➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 4,40,215
➡️ Active Cases: 1,78,014
➡️ Recovered: 2,48,190
➡️ Deaths: 14011

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!