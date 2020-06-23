312 COVID-19 deaths across India in last 24 Hours

TNI Bureau: India reported 312 COVID-19 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. With 312 new deaths, the Corona death toll in the country has now gone up to 14011.

14,933 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported in last 24 hrs, taking the country’s total tally to 4,40,215.

Positive cases in India mounted to 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths.

