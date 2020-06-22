Odisha reports 143 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 143 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5303 in the State including 1562 active cases, 3720 recovered & 14 deaths.

Out of these 143 cases, 137 are from quarantine, while 6 are local contacts.

Ganjam reported highest of 32 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours.

Odisha Corona Updates

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (32), Cuttack (20), Khordha (16), Nayagarh (13), Balasore (13), Sundargarh (12), Kendrapara (10), Kalahandi (6), Sambalpur (5), Bhadrak (4), Dhenkanal (3), Keonjhar (2), Jagatsinghpur (1), Angul (1), Bargarh (1), Balangir (1), Jharsuguda (1).

➡️ NDRF Personnel returned from Amphan Duty in West Bengal – 2