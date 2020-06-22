Odisha Govt and Centre support Ratha Jatra in Puri

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government and Centre supported holding Ratha Jatra in Puri without public participation.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra agreed to hear modification applications against the June 18 order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre, said that a ritual going on for centuries should not be interfered with. Centre has suggested live telecast of Ratha Jatra, COVID-19 testing for all Sevayats involved in the rituals as well as curfew in Puri. Mehta also argued that once stopped, Ratha Jatra cannot be held for 12 years.

Lawyer Harish Salve, representing the Odisha Government, has supported the Solicitor General. Latest report suggests that Chief Justice of India has decided to hear the matter by constituting a three-judge bench headed by CJI himself.At

A three-judge bench comprising of CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari & Justice AS Bopanna to hear the #RathaJatra case.

The same bench had passed the June 18 order, stopping #RathaJatra2020. Chances of Ratha Jatra in #Puri brighten.

Matter will be taken up for hearing later today. The Odisha Government has filed an affidavit in Supreme Court today in this regard.

As per the direction of CM #NaveenPatnaik, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, along with DGP Abhay, proceeds to #Puri to camp there; to take stock of the overall situation. Hectic activities began in Puri as the chances of holding Ratha Jatra has brightened. The ASI team has inspected all 3 Chariots.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on this matter.