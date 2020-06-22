English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

445 COVID-19 deaths across India in last 24 Hours

By Sagarika Satapathy
corona virus updates
110

TNI Bureau: India reported the biggest single day spike of COVID-19 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. With 445 new deaths, the Corona death toll in the country has now gone up to 13,699.

14,821 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported in last 24 hrs, taking the country’s total tally to 4,25,282.

Positive cases in India mounted to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196  cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths.

