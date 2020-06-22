445 COVID-19 deaths across India in last 24 Hours

TNI Bureau: India reported the biggest single day spike of COVID-19 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. With 445 new deaths, the Corona death toll in the country has now gone up to 13,699.
14,821 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported in last 24 hrs, taking the country’s total tally to 4,25,282.
Positive cases in India mounted to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths.
India Corona Updates (June 22)
➡️ 14,821 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours
➡️ 445 new deaths reported
➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 4,25,282
➡️ Active Cases: 1,74,387
➡️ Recovered: 2,37,196
➡️ Deaths: 13,699
