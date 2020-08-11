Odisha reports 1341 New Covid-19 Cases; 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and highest single-day spike of 1341 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 48796 including 15427 active cases and 33020 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 5.82 on August 11 as compared to 8% on August 10.

👉 Of the 1341 new cases, 818 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 523 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 227 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 3 from Khordha and 1 each from Sundargarh, Rayagada, Balasore and Puri.With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 286. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 140 in Ganjam District,41 in Khordha, 19 in Sundargarh and 12 in Rayagada.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 72, Male 64, Male 52 (All Ganjam), Male 80, Female 55, Female 26 (All Khordha), Male 57 (Sundargarh), Male 58 (Balasore), Male 56 (Puri) and Male 47 (Rayagada).

👉 2 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Bhubaneswar & Nabarangpur today, taking the Odisha toll to 53.

👉 Deaths due to other reasons than COVID: A 48-year old male of Bhubaneswar, passed away due to Acute Myocardial Infarction with Left Ventricular Dysfunction. A 67-year old male of Nabarangpur district, passed away due to End Stage Chronic Kidney Disease.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (218) and Sundargarh (91).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (227), Khurda (218), Sundargarh (91), Bhadrak (83), Cuttack (76), Rayagada (75), Jharsuguda (67), Nayagarh (57), Bargarh (56), Balasore (54), Koraput (45), Balangir (27), Kendrapada (27), Sambalpur: 26, Kalahandi (25), Keonjhar (23), Gajapati (20), Malkangiri (17), Jagatsinghpur (16), Kandhamal (16), Puri (16), Jajpur (15), Dhenkanal (14), Sonepur (14), Boudh (10), Mayurbhanj (9,) Nuapada (7), Nabarangpur (6) and Angul(4).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (Ganjam 3, Khurda 3, 1 each from Sundargarh, Rayagada, Balasore and Puri)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1236

➡️ Samples Tested on August 11: 23,035