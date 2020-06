TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 112 new positive cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 3498.

One more Covid-19 positive 55 year old male of Ganjam succumbed to the virus while under treatment in hospital, taking the tally of causalities to 10.

Of the 112 new cases, 107 were detected from quarantine centre and 5 are local contacts.