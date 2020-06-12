India Corona Updates – 10,956 +Ve cases; 396 deaths in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: India reported the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 8,498 with a spike of 396 fatalities in past 24 hours, highest in a day.

Of the total 2,97,535 cases, 1,41,842 are active cases, while 1,47,194 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

With the latest spike in cases, India now moved to 4th place in terms of most number of Corona +Ve cases, surpassing UK. Only USA, Brazil and Russia are now ahead of India.