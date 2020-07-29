BSE Odisha Class 10th Results 2020 Announced

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau:  The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) declared the results of the BSE Odisha HSC Results 2020 on Wednesday.

Students can visit the official website http://bseodisha.nic.in/ & http://bseodisha.ac.in/ after 11:30 am to check their results online.

Related Posts

Odisha reports 1068 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

687 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today; 307 from Ganjam

The overall pass percentage recorded at 78.76% this time.

Of total 5,34,843, as many as 4, 21,256 students have passed in the annual Class 10 examination 2020 which include 215368 girls, 192501 boys, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash through video conferencing today.

  • Total students appeared – 5,34,843
  • Girls pass percentage – 81.98%
  • Boys pass percentage – 77.8%
Sagarika Satapathy 258 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!