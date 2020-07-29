BSE Odisha Class 10th Results 2020 Announced

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) declared the results of the BSE Odisha HSC Results 2020 on Wednesday.

Students can visit the official website http://bseodisha.nic.in/ & http://bseodisha.ac.in/ after 11:30 am to check their results online.

The overall pass percentage recorded at 78.76% this time.

Of total 5,34,843, as many as 4, 21,256 students have passed in the annual Class 10 examination 2020 which include 215368 girls, 192501 boys, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash through video conferencing today.