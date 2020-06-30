PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November 2020

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation on Tuesday where he spoke about India’s fight against COVID-19 & the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving more stress to One Nation, One Ration card, Modi announced extention of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana now extended till the end of November. Rs 90,000 crore will be spent more on providing free ration to poor for five more months.

5 kg wheat or rice along with one kilo chana will be given free every month till November to more than 80 crore people free of cost.

While addressing, the Prime Minister said that the farmers and the honest taxpayers are behind this mega scheme to provide foodgrain free to every poor in the country.

Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Rs. 1.75 lakh crore package announced in the last 3 months while Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Govt has also deposited Rs. 18000 crore in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers.