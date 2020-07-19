Odisha records 515 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 515 COVID-19 recovered cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 12,452. With this the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases in Odisha crossed 12,000 marks.

A record number of 199 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (80) and Jajpur (40).

While Odisha has so far reported 17,437 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 5,381.

➡️515 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 19.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 12,452.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (199), Khurdha (80), Jajpur (40), Jajpur (40), Sundergarh (37), Cuttack (28), Keonjhar (20), Jagatsinghpur (18), Balasore (15), Jharsuguda (13), Bargarh (13), Mayurbhanj (9), Rayagada (9), Balangir (8), Bhadrak (7), Gajapati (6), Puri (6), Koraput (5), Angul (1) and Kendrapara (1).