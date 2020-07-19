Conduct Plasma Therapy in Ganjam: Bhrugu to Odisha Govt

TNI Bureau: BJP’s State Vice President and Berhampur Lok Sabha Candidate Bhrugu Baxipatra has urged the Odisha Government for conducting ‘Plasma Therapy’ in COVID Hotbed Ganjam District on a priority basis.
Bhrugu has also appreciated the move by Odisha Government to launch the plasma therapy in the State, which also showed positive signs today with 4 out of 6 patients getting recovered.
At the same time, he sought to draw attention to the fact that Ganjam could give more donors, as it has 3,753 COVID-19 recovered cases till date out of 5,527 positive cases.
Ganjam also accounts for 53 COVID-19 deaths out of the Odisha tally of 91. 4 other deaths due to other reasons apart from COVID, have also been reported from the district.
While appreciating the #PlasmaTherapy treatment in #Odisha , I urge the Government to start it in Ganjam District on a priority basis.
Govt will find many donors there, as 3,753 #Covid19 Patients out of 5,527 positive cases have recovered in Ganjam so far. pic.twitter.com/0PGJ8XGEzB
— Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) July 19, 2020
