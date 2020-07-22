Bhubaneswar reports 91 Covid-19 cases; 26 from Mancheswar Flour Mill

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,343.

Out of the 91 new cases, 72 cases have been reported from quarantine while 19 are local contact cases.

26 employees of Mancheswar Flour Mill, linked to a previous positive case have tested positive for COVID-19.

14 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Ganapatinagar Basti linked to a previous positive case.

A 10-year-old female is among the virus infected cases.

As many as 99 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 22):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1,343

👉 Recovered Cases – 724

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 606