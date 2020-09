TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar has been nominated as the member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sujeet Kumar took to social media to announce it.

Earlier he was nominated to the Parliamentary Standing Committee to Rural Development.

He had served as the Advisor to the Special Development Council (SDC) of Government of Odisha and as the Special Secretary of Odisha State Planning Board befire he elected to Rajya Sabha.