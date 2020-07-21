Odisha records 400 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 400 COVID-19 recovered cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 13, 309. With this the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases in Odisha crossed 13,000 marks.

A record number of 137 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Cuttack (58) and Khurdha (46).

While Odisha has so far reported 18,757 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 5,715.

➡️400 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 21.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 13, 309.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (137), Cuttack (58), Khurdha (46), Koraput (41), Jajpur (37), Keonjhar (10), , Kendrapara (10), Mayurbhanj (9), Nayagarh (7), Sundergarh (7), Baragarh (5), Jagatsinghpur (5), Sonepur (5), Angul (4), Kalahandi (4), Puri (4), Boudh (3), Bhadrak (2), Rayagada (1) & Sambalpur (1).