Odisha Govt enhances Retirement Age of Medical Officers of OHMS cadre

TNI Bureau: Odisha Govt on Tuesday enhanced retirement age of Medical Officers of OHMS Cadre & Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Department from 62 years to 65 years.

As more than one lakh people have returned back from outside the State in the two districts of Khordha and Cuttack, the State Government has sanctioned Rs 20.64 crore from Chief Minister Relief Fund for running of new Dedicated Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres for next three months in Khordha and Cuttack districts.

Key Announcements:

Bhubaneswar/ Khordha district:

1. 150-bed (including 30 bed ICU) Dedicated Covid Hospital by Aditya Ashwini Hospital.

2. Dedicated Covid Hospital in Nilanchal Hospital with 126 beds and 15 ICU beds to be operational this week

3. 1385 beds in Covid Care Homes will be established soon.

4. Rs 15 crores for Khordha District from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

5. Special focus on the slum areas to contain the spread of the virus.

Cuttack District:

1. 925 additional beds in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres are being established in Cuttack district.

2. Rs 15 crores to Cuttack district from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

3. Special focus on the congested areas in Cuttack city through active involvement of Puja committees and Sahi Commitees.

4. Training and information centre Covid-19 at SCB Medical College to be operational soon.

5. Upgradation of the Molecular Genome Lab in SCB, Cuttack for viral and human host genome sequencing to predict the prognosis of Covid-19 patients.