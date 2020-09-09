Odisha records 3748 Covid-19 Cases; 11 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and single-day spike of 3748 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 135130 including 32312 active cases and 102185 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 9.01% on September 9 as compared to 8.46% on September 8. Odisha has tested 41,595 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 35,368 Antigen Tests, 6047 RT-PCR Tests and 180 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3748 new cases, 2210 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1538 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 615 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 3 from Khordha 1 each from Balangir, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 580. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 213 in Ganjam, 80 in Khordha, 20 in Puri and 14 in Kandhamal.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 72, Female 70 (Both Bhubaneswar), Female 65 (Balangir), Male 65, Male 55, Male 62, Male 60 (All Ganjam), Male 50 (Kandhamal), Female 75 (Khordha), Male 46 (Keonjhar) and Male 46 (Puri).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (392), Puri (387), Balangir (163), Sundargarh (157), Jajpur (140), Sonepur (124) and Nabarangpur (121).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (615), Cuttack (392), Puri (387), Balangir (163), Sundargarh (157), Jajpur (140), Sonepur (124), Nabarangpur (121), Kendrapada (116), Nuapada (107), Balasore (103), Koraput (97), Jagatsinghpur (94), Bargarh (92), Kandhamal (85), Rayagada (82), Sambalpur (79), Ganjam (71), Jharsuguda (70), Nayagarh (69), Dhenkanal (65), Keonjhar (63), Boudh (58), Angul (57), Bhadrak (46), Kalahandi (38), Gajapati (33), Deogarh (24), Malkangiri (21) and Mayurbhanj (3).

➡️ New Deaths – 11 (4 from Ganjam, 3 from Khordha 1 each from Balangir, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Puri)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2787.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 8: 41,595.

➡️ State Pool: 176