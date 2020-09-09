Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Trials put on Hold

TNI Bureau: Final trials of the COVID-19 Vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, have been put on hold after a participating volunteer reported side effect.

While the ‘hold’ is termed “routine” in view of reports of “an unexplained illness”, it may stall the entire process for a few days, it’s believed.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID Vaccine is a strong contender to all other vaccines being developed globally. The Phase 3 trials of the vaccine were slated to be held in India next week.

The vaccine had successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 testing. Phase 3 trials are currently underway in UK, USA, Brazil and South Africa.