India COVID-19 Updates – September 9, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 89,706 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 8, taking the tally to 43,70,128.

At least 74,894 people have recovered while 1115 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

India tested only 11,54,549 samples on September 8.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 20,131 new cases and 380 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 10,601 COVID-19 positive cases.

👉 Maharashtra has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 35th consecutive day. The State has been reporting 200-400 fatalities every day for the last few months.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing. UP tested 141,971 samples on September 8. Since 19th August, UP has been conducting more than 1 lakh tests on a daily basis.

👉 Bihar is also testing high number of samples. The state conducted 152,671 tests yesterday – highest in the country. Since 13th August, the State has tested more than 1 lakh samples in a day 23 times.