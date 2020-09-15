Bhubaneswar reports 342 Covid-19 Cases, 387 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 342 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 16933.

👉 Out of the 342 new cases, 9 cases from IRC Village, 7 cases each from Dumduma, Unit-9 and 6 cases each from Baramunda, Unit-6, Unit-7, Rasulgarh, Sailasree Vihar and Tankapani Road have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 1 Government Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 387 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 20 cases from Saheed Nagar, 18 cases each from Nayapalli, 13 from Big Bazar area and 10 cases from Unit-9 area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 15):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –16933

👉 Active Cases-4568

👉 Recovered Cases –12288

👉 Deceased – 64