Usha Padhee becomes First Woman DG of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Usha Padhee, the Joint Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry has been given additional charge as Director-General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Usha Padhee became the first woman officer to occupy this position.

The IAS Officer took to Twitter to to share the news.

Earlier, she has also been given the additional charge of Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, Pawan Hans Limited (PHL).

The Central deputation tenure of the 1996-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer has been extended for a period of two years.

