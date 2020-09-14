Odisha records 3382 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 503 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3382 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 122024.

A record number of 806 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Cuttack (344), Bargarh (262), Jajapur (177), Mayurbhanj (175), Bhadrak (167) and Balesore (156).

While Odisha has so far reported 155005 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 35673.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (503), Cuttack (344), Bargarh (262), Jajapur (177), Mayurbhanj (175), Bhadrak (167), Balesore (156), Dhenkanal (146), Puri (112), Jagatsinghpur (102), Rayagada (95), Ganjam (94), Sambalpur (94), Anugul (91), Nayagarh (90), Sonepur (90), Bolangir (80), Nabarangpur (70), Sundargarh (70), Jharsuguda (68), Kendrapara (64), Koraput (64), Keonjhar (51), Kandhamal (45), Nuapada (40), Kalahandi (39), Gajapati (29), Boudh (27), Malkangiri (25) and Deogarh (12).