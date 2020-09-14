Bhubaneswar reports 351 Covid-19 Cases, 471 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 351 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 16591.

👉 Out of the 351 new cases, 10 cases from Jharpada, 6 cases each from Baramunda and Palaspalli, 5 cases each from Patia and Sailashree Vihar have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 5 Private Hospital staff and 1 Media staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 471 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 15 cases from Unit-II & Unit-III Government quarters, 12 cases each fromasulgarh village and Saheed Nagar have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 14):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –16591

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Active Cases-4613

👉 Recovered Cases –11901

👉 Deceased – 64