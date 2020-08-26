Odisha records 3371 Covid-19 cases; 13 deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported thirteen deaths and single-day spike of 3371 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 87602 including 27638 active cases and 59470 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 5.33% on August 25 as compared to 4.72% on August 24. Odisha has tested 63,209 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 55,780 Antigen Tests, 7,295 RT-PCR Tests and 134 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3371 new cases, 2053 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1318 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 547 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Sambalpur & Sundergarh, 2 each from Ganjam & Cuttack, 1 each from Keonjhar, Khordha and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 441. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 183 in Ganjam District, 33 in Sundergarh and 28 in Cuttack.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 60 (Bhubaneswar), Male 43, Male 32 (Both Cuttack), Male 42, Male 75 (Both Ganjam), Male 60 (Keonjhar), Male 72 (Puri), Male 42, Female 58, Male 50 (All Sambalpur), Male 60, Male 60, Male 70 (All Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (357), Ganjam (196), Jajpur (173) and Nayagarh (171).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (547), Cuttack (357), Ganjam (196), Jajpur (173), Nayagarh (171), Sundargarh (154), Rayagada (146), Puri (144), Malkangiri (134), Bhadrak (114), Sambalpur (107), Balasore (98), Bargarh (98), Jagatsinghpur (95), Jharsuguda (93), Mayurbhanj (92), Koraput (91), Balangir (76), Kendrapada (76), Keonjhar (74), Dhenkanal (67), Nabarangpur (65), Angul (63), Gajapati (41), Kandhamal (41), Kalahandi (28), Nuapada (15), Deogarh (8), Boudh (4) and Sonepur (3).

➡️ New Deaths – 13 (3 each from Sambalpur & Sundergarh, 2 each from Ganjam & Cuttack, 1 each from Keonjhar, Khordha and Puri)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2546

➡️ Samples Tested on August 25: 63,209.