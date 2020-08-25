Odisha records highest single day recovery of 2546 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 2546 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 59470. With this Odisha achieved a record number of recoveries for three days in a row.

A record number of 627 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 266 from Ganjam and 143 from Nayagarh.

While Odisha has so far reported 84231 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 26826.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 25

➡️2519 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 25.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 59470.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (627), Ganjam (266), Nayagarh (143), Puri (141), Rayagada (112), Koraput (104), Bhadrak (99), Cuttack (98), Boudh (87), Malkangiri (76), Kendrapara (74), Kandhamal (73), Sundargarh (73), Kalahandi (72), Mayurbhanj (70), Baleswar (63), Nabarangpur (44), Gajapati (42), Jajapur (40), Keonjhar (37), Angul (32), Jagatsinghpur (32), Sambalpur (32), Bargarh (29), Dhenkanal (20), Sonepur (20), Bolangir (18), Jharsuguda (17) and Deogarh (5).