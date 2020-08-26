RT-PCR Covid Test at Pvt Labs in Odisha to cost Rs 1200

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has drastically reduced the price of RT-PCR Covid testing at the IFNR-approved Private Labs in the State by Rs 1000 from Rs 2200 to Rs 1200.

Private Individuals can get tested at the following labs in Bhubaneswar by paying the requisite fee.

👉 Department of Lab Services (Apollo Hospitals) Bhubaneswar.

👉 IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

👉 InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (2nd floor, KIIT TBI, Bhubaneswar).

👉 GenX Diagnostics, A-19, Maharishi College Road, Sahid Nagar, Bhubaneswar.