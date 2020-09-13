Odisha records 3363 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 806 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3363 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 118642.

A record number of 806 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Cuttack (348), Puri (280), Mayurbhanj (206) and Rayagada (173).

While Odisha has so far reported 150807 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 34849.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 13

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (806), Cuttack (348), Puri (280), Mayurbhanj (206), Rayagada (173), Bhadrak (144), Sundargarh (120), Jharsuguda (119), Bargarh (116), Ganjam (110), Kalahandi (89), Sonepur (87), Kandhamal (85), Koraput (71), Baleswar (66), Sambalpur (66), Boudh (65), Nayagarh (58), Keonjhar (51), Kendrapara (44), Jajapur (40), Bolangir (39), Jagatsinghpur (31), Gajapati (29), Anugul (28), Dhenkanal (25), Nabarangpur (24), Malkangiri (22), Nuapada (17) and Deogarh (4).