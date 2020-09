Bhubaneswar reports 395 Covid-19 Cases; 604 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Β Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 395 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 16240.

πŸ‘‰ Out of the 395 new cases, 21 cases from Nayapalli, 13 cases from Unit-9, 11 cases from Khandagiri and 9 cases each from Unit-6 & Salia Sahi have tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ 12 Police staff, 4 Private Hospital staff, 1 Media staff & 1 Government Office staffΒ tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ As many as 604 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

πŸ‘‰23 caes from Nayapalli, 21 cases each from Unit-II & Unit-III Government quarters and Khandagiri, 18 each from Patia, Big Bazar area and Dumduma PH-1 have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 13):

πŸ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases –16240

πŸ‘‰ Active Cases-4735

πŸ‘‰ Recovered Cases –11430

πŸ‘‰ Deceased – 62