Bhubaneswar reports 395 Covid-19 Cases; 604 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 395 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 16240.

👉 Out of the 395 new cases, 21 cases from Nayapalli, 13 cases from Unit-9, 11 cases from Khandagiri and 9 cases each from Unit-6 & Salia Sahi have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 12 Police staff, 4 Private Hospital staff, 1 Media staff & 1 Government Office staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 604 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉23 caes from Nayapalli, 21 cases each from Unit-II & Unit-III Government quarters and Khandagiri, 18 each from Patia, Big Bazar area and Dumduma PH-1 have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 13):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –16240

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Active Cases-4735

👉 Recovered Cases –11430

👉 Deceased – 62