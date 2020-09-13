100-Word Edit: Only 15% RT-PCR Tests in Odisha

Yes, this is the situation across the country and Odisha is no exception. We are doing more antigen tests (not very effective) than reliable RT-PCR, yet getting close to 1 lakh cases in a day.

When we look at the data of September 12, Odisha tested 48,504 samples out of which only 7,202 were RT-PCR. So, only 15% of the total tests conducted in the State were reliable!

Ganjam, which reports less than 100 cases daily now, conducted only 500+ RT-PCR tests while 4,808 tests were antigen. Unless we conduct more RT-PCR tests, we may not get the correct picture.