Odisha records 3252 Covid-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported fourteen deaths and single-day spike of 3252 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 97920 including 29571 active cases and 67826 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 5.53% on August 29 as compared to 6.26% on August 28. Odisha has tested 58,813 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 50,013 Antigen Tests, 8678 RT-PCR Tests and 122 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3252 new cases, 1987 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1265 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 762 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Balesore, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Malkangiri and 1 each from Bargarh, Jajpur, Puri and Sundergarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 456. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 185 in Ganjam, 59 in Khordha, 22 in Rayagada and 15 in Bargarh.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 50, Female 48 (Both Balasore), Male 77 (Bargarh), Male 45, Female 77 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 55, Female 58 (Both Cuttack), Male 30, Male 56 (Both Jagatsinghpur), Male 58 (Jajpur), Male 55, Male 55 (Malkangiri), Male 71 (Puri), Male 72 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Rayagada (450), Cuttack (323), Ganjam (169) and Bargarh (146).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (762), Rayagada (450), Cuttack (323), Ganjam (169), Bargarh (146), Puri (135), Mayurbhanj (123), Nayagarh (120), Dhenkanal (94), Sundargarh (94), Jajpur (83), Balasore (78), Kendrapada (77), Bhadrak (76), Balangir (64), Sambalpur (63), Jharsuguda (55), Keonjhar (50), Nabarangpur (41), Sonepur (38), Jagatsinghpur (36), Kandhamal (26), Koraput (25), Nuapada (25), Malkangiri (21), Gajapati: 20, Malkangiri (21), Angul (11), Deogarh (7) and Kalahandi (2).

➡️ New Deaths – 14 (2 each from Balesore, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Malkangiri and 1 each from Bargarh, Jajpur, Puri and Sundergarh).

➡️ New Recoveries – 2503.

➡️ Samples Tested on August 28: 58,813.