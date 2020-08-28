Odisha records 2503 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 369 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 2503 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 67826. With this Odisha achieved a record number of recoveries for six days in a row.

A record number of 369 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Cuttack (281), Ganjam (204) and Rayagada (180).

While Odisha has so far reported 94668 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 28836.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 28

➡️2503 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 28.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 67826.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (369), Cuttack (281), Ganjam (204), Rayagada (180), Sambalpur (149), Nayagarh (135), Balesore (132), Mayurbhanj (107), Puri (102), Koraput (95), Jharsuguda (71), Bargarh (70), Bhadrak (70), Boudh (70), Malkangiri (67), Kandhamal (52), Gajapati (48), Nabarangpur (44), Kendrapara (43), Kalahandi (38), Bolangir (36), Jajapur (33), Sonepur (26), Keonjhar (21), Dhenkanal (19), Jagatsinghpur (15), Sundargarh (15), Nuapada (7), Angul (3) and Deogarh (1).