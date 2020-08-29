Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: What’s Allowed and What’s Not

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced new guidelines under Unlock 4.0. While Unlock 4 has opened up more activities outside the Containment Zones, there will be strict enforcement of lockdown in Containment Zones till September 30, 2020.

The States/UTs cannot impose any local shutdown (State/District/Sub-Division/City/Village level), outside the Containment Zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

What’s Allowed:

👉 The Metro Rail services will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7, 2020.

👉 Social/Academic/Sports/Entertainment/Cultural/Religious/Political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 people, with effect from 21st September, 2020. Social Distancing norms to be followed.

👉 Open Air Theatres will be permitted to open with effect from 21st September, 2020.

👉 States/UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

What’s Not Allowed:

👉 Schools, Colleges and Educational Institutions will remain closed till September 30, 2020. Online/Distance learning shall continue.

👉 Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres (excluding Open Air Theatre), and similar places to remain closed.

👉 International Air Travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA, to remain prohibited.

👉 Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.