Odisha records 3217 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 647 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3217 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 115279.

A record number of 647 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Cuttack (425), Sundargarh (267), Bargarh (244), Mayurbhanj (240), Balesore (187), Jajapur (185) and Kendrapara (179).

While Odisha has so far reported 146894 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 34163.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 12

➡️3217 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 12.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 115279.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (647), Mayurbhanj (281), Cuttack (275), Bargarh (218), Rayagada (206), Ganjam (126), Keonjhar (116), Jajapur (112), Koraput (112), Puri (103), Jharsuguda (96), Nabarangpur (79), Nuapada (79), Sundargarh (79), Sambalpur (75), Anugul (69), Dhenkanal (69), Kendrapara (59), Bhadrak (54), Jagatsinghpur (54), Sonepur (53), Balesore (49), Bolangir (49), Nayagarh (49), Kandhamal (36), Malkangiri (28), Gajapati (21), Kalahandi (12), Boudh (7) and Deogarh (4).