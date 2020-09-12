100-Word Edit: Oxygen Checking Campaign works in Ganjam

Once dubbed as a COVID-19 Hotbed, Ganjam is fast returning to normalcy with just 542 active cases. And, the Oxygen checking campaign is a positive step in checking the COVID menace.

With the recovery rate touching 96%, Ganjam has so far screened 12 lakh+ persons for Oxygen checking. Out of 12 lakh people screened till 11th September, 99 persons were found with very low SPO2. 312 others are put under medical supervision.

The Oxygen Checking is working well to detect the people with breathing difficulty, as this is the prime cause that put the lives of COVID-19 Patients at risk.