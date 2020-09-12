Bhubaneswar reports 480 Covid-19 Cases, 642 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 480 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 15845.

👉 Out of the 480 new cases, 13 cases from Saheed Nagar, 12 cases from Patia, Big Bazar area, 8 cases from IRC Village & 7 cases each from Dumduma, Bharatpur, Sailasree Vihar and BJB Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 8 Central Government Hospital staff & 3 Private Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 642 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉24 caes from Nayapalli, 21 cases from Saheed Nagar, 17 cases each from Sailasree Vihar, 11 cases from Jagamara village, 9 cases each from Baramunda HB colony, VSS Nagar, Unit-8 & 8 cases each from Niladri Vihar, IRC Village and Jaydev Vihar have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 12):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –15845

👉 Active Cases-4946

👉 Recovered Cases –10826

👉 Deceased – 60