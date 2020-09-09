Odisha records 3110 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 1023 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3110 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 105295.

A record number of 1023 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Puri (215), Cuttack (202), Mayurbhanj (154) and Kendrapara (131).

While Odisha has so far reported 131382 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 31362.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 9

➡️3110 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 9.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 105295.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (1023), Puri (215), Cuttack (202), Mayurbhanj (154), Kendrapara (131), Dhenkanal (123), Balesoe (103), Sambalpur (102), Jajapur (100), Ganjam (98), Jharsuguda (95), Koraput (95), Bargarh (92), Kalahandi (60), Kandhamal (60), Keonjhar (60), Sundargarh (58), Rayagada (50), Bhadrak (43), Jagatsinghpur (42), Bolangir (41), Nabarangpur (34), Malkangiri (32), Nayagarh (29), Gajapati (20), Sonepur (20), Nuapada (16), Boudh (7), Anugul (3) and Deogarh (2).