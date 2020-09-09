100-Word Edit: COVID-19 Spike in Puri

There has been a demand to reopen the Puri Jagannath Temple to allow the devotees to have darshan of the deities. However, Odisha Government has prohibited it in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

387 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Puri District today, taking the tally to 5,227 although the active cases stand at 1375.

Reports suggest that more than 100 Sevayats and their family members were infected with the virus while 3 have died. COVID-19 death toll in Puri stands at 20. In the current circumstances, reopening the Jagannath Temple would be a wrong step.