Bhubaneswar reports 427 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 427 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 14492.

👉 Out of the 427 new cases, 8 cases each New Forest Park area, Sailashree Vihar and Satya Nagar, 7 cases from Salia Sahi, 6 cases each from Khandagiri Bari and Baramunda village, 5 cases each from Nayapalli, Mancheswar village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 9 Private Hospital staff, 7 Police staff and 1 Bank staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 401 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 22 cases from Nayapalli and 16 cases from Unit-8, Government High school area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 9):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –14492

👉 Active Cases-5077

👉 Recovered Cases –9350

👉 Deceased – 52