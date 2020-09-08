Odisha records 2787 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 1145 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 2787 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 102185.

A record number of 1145 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Cuttack (230), Puri (192), Mayurbhanj (153) and Ganjam (115).

While Odisha has so far reported 131382 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 31362.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 8

➡️2787 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 8.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 102185.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (1145), Cuttack (230), Puri (192), Mayurbhanj (153), Ganjam (115), Balesore (78), Keonjhar (76), Bargarh (75), Jajapur (68), Koraput (68), Jagatsinghpur (64), Sambalpur (62), Bhadrak (54), Jharsuguda (50), Nabarangpur (45), Malkangiri (41), Sonepur (36), Dhenkanal (35), Bolangir (28), Kandhamal (28), Nuapada (25), Sundargarh (23), Kalahandi (18), Rayagada (18), Gajapati (17), Kendrapara (15), Nayagarh (12), Anugul (9) and Boudh (7).