Bhubaneswar reports 376 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 376 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 14065.

👉 Out of the 376 new cases, 11 natives of other districts, 11 cases from HB Colony, 5 cases each from Khandagiri and Saheed Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 19 Police staff, 2 Central Government staff, 1 Private Hospital staff & 1 Government Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 420 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 cases from Patia Big Bazar area and 7 cases from Pokhariput aea have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 8):

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Total +Ve Cases –14065

👉 Active Cases-5053

👉 Recovered Cases –8949

👉 Deceased – 50