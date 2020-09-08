Bhubaneswar reports 376 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 376 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 14065.
👉 Out of the 376 new cases, 11 natives of other districts, 11 cases from HB Colony, 5 cases each from Khandagiri and Saheed Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 19 Police staff, 2 Central Government staff, 1 Private Hospital staff & 1 Government Hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 420 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 14 cases from Patia Big Bazar area and 7 cases from Pokhariput aea have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 8):
👉 Total +Ve Cases –14065
👉 Active Cases-5053
👉 Recovered Cases –8949
👉 Deceased – 50
Comments are closed.