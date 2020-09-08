Russia begins rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine

TNI Bureau: Russia has finally begun rolling out of its COVID-19 vaccine – Sputnik V. The developers are planning to conduct large-scale clinical trials while administering the shot to public.

There will be a year-long mass vaccination program across the country. Health Workers and Teachers will be the first recipients of the vaccine.

More than 20 countries have requested over 1 billion doses of the Russian COVID Vaccine.

Meanwhile, India is considering Russia’s request for holding phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V in the country. India may also manufacture the vaccine in partnership with Russia.