Odisha records 1810 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 700 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1810 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 28697.

A record number of 700 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (202) and Cuttack (147).

While Odisha has so far reported 42550 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 15370.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 7

➡️1810 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 7.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 28697.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (700), Khordha (202), Cuttack (147), Gajapati (136), Dhenkanal (116), Sundergarh (106), Sambalpur (62), Rayagada (55), Keonjhar (37), Angul (34), Kalahandi (24), Koraput (22), Jajpur (20), Baragarh (19), Balasore (170, Bolangir (15), Mayurbhanj (15), Kendrapara (14), Bhadrak (13), Deogarh (11), Nabarangpur (11), Jagatsinghpur (8), Jharsuguda (8), Puri (6), Boudh (5), Sonepur (4) and Malkangiri (3).