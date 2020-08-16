Odisha records 1550 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 355 from Ganjam

By Sagarika Satapathy
182

TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1550 cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 42276.

A record number of  355 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khordha (241) and Sundergarh (118).

While Odisha has so far reported 54630 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 1635.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar reports 170 Covid-19 Cases today

Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 2924 COVID-19…

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 16

➡️1550 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 16.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 42276.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (355), Khordha (241), Sundergarh (118), Cuttack (99), Sambalpur (89), Dhenkanal (72), Malkangiri (62), Balasore (63), Kandhamal (62), Puri (59), Koraput (41), Mayurbhanj (39), Bhadrak (38), Gajapati (32), Bolangir (26), Rayagada (20), Jagatsinghpur (18), Jharsuguda(17),  Jajpur (16), Kendrapara (16), Keonjhar (16), Boudh (15), Kalahandi (6), Nabarangpur (6), Nuapada (6), Baragarh (5), Sonepur (5), Angul (4) and Nayagarh (2).

Sagarika Satapathy 327 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!