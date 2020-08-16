Bhubaneswar reports 170 Covid-19 Cases today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 5289.

👉 Out of the 170 new cases, 92 cases have been reported from quarantine while 78 are local contact cases.

👉 6 cases from Niladrivihar (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 5 employees of Private Hospitals and 1 Railway staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 184 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 15 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 16):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 5289

👉 Recovered Cases –3435

👉 Deceased – 25

👉 Active Cases – 1823