Bhubaneswar reports 237 Covid-19 Cases today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 237 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 4595.

👉 Out of the 237 new cases, 132 cases have been reported from quarantine while 105 are local contact cases.

👉 8 Covid-19 cases each from Brit Colony and Forest Park (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 8 employees of Private Hospitals and 3 employees of Govt. Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 3 year old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 101 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 cases (all male) of Aiginia, Alugadi have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 13):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 4595

👉 Recovered Cases –3015

👉 Deceased – 23

👉 Active Cases – 1551